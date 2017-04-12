Mainland, Taiwan to cooperate more in...

Mainland, Taiwan to cooperate more in intelligent manufacturing

More bridges instead of barriers are expected to allow cross-Strait intelligent manufacturing industries to jointly tap the market, as they are more complementary than competitive. The remark was made by Li Rongmin, head of the Taipei office of China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products, at the 2017 Xiamen Industry Exposition which opened Wednesday.

Chicago, IL

