Made-in-Taiwan rifle parts selling rapidly in US: report

Around 1,000 rifles built with Taiwanese-made T91 assault rifle upper receivers sold out fast after being released to the U.S. market, local media reported on Monday. Defense Ministry's Armaments Bureau has signed a contract with U.S. arms importer Wolf Performance Ammunition last year for Taiwanese-made T91 upper receivers, or "uppers," and other parts for the assault rifle to be sold in the U.S, the Chinese-language United Evening News said.

Chicago, IL

