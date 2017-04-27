Lighting up Taiwan
From left: National Chiayi University Department of Wood Based Materials and Design senior Wang Hsuan-pu , associate professor Chu Cheng-te and senior student Ane Zhao receive the Taiwan Intelligent LED Lighting Association's creative lighting design contest award on Wednesday, April 26. Chu said that the goal of the contest was to help Taiwan's traditional lighting industry transform to enhance its influence on the international stage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10)
|Mar 29
|Len
|72
|Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09)
|Mar '17
|Biting Phart
|436
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex...
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
|Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in...
|Feb '17
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|21
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC