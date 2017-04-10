Learn From Taiwan's Ecotourism Manage...

Learn From Taiwan's Ecotourism Management

44 min ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

From Nurrul Huda Ahmad Lutfi TAIPEI, April 12 -- Eleven proposed improvements for the tourism industry in Bentong, Pahang will be discussed at the meeting of the District Tourism Action Committee at the end of the month following the visit of the Bentong Ecotourism Development delegation to Taiwan. Bentong District Officer, Datuk Azhar Arshad said among the proposals were efforts to improve the 'Halia Bentong' ginger cultivation area and the organic estate as tourism products in the district.

Chicago, IL

