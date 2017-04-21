LAX Let Gun Pass in Traveler's Carry-...

LAX Let Gun Pass in Traveler's Carry-OnOff-duty police officer's gun, bullets went undetected.

An off-duty police officer managed to fly out of Los Angeles International Airport with a gun in her carry-on luggage last week. Officer Noell Grant of the Santa Monica Police Department said she only realized she'd accidentally brought her personal firearm along when she was about to change planes in Taipei.

Chicago, IL

