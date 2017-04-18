LA airport fails to spot gun in hand ...

LA airport fails to spot gun in hand luggage

17 hrs ago

PanARMENIAN.Net - An off-duty policewoman flew from Los Angeles international airport to Taiwan with a gun in her hand luggage. The weapon was not detected during security screening and Noell Grant only realised she was carrying it as she changed planes in Taipei, BBC News said.

Chicago, IL

