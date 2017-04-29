Korean actor Gong Yoo gets warm welcome

Read more: The China Post

South Korean actor Gong Yoo, the star of the hit Korean film "Train to Busan," said Friday on his first visit to Taiwan that he was surprised by his popularity among Taiwanese fans and felt he should have come here earlier in his career. Gong arrived in Taiwan on Thursday on a four-day visit and is scheduled to meet with fans at Xinzhuang Gymnasium in New Taipei on Saturday in an event hosted by Mickey Huang , one of the most popular TV presenters in Taiwan.

Chicago, IL

