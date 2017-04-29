Korean actor Gong Yoo gets warm welcome
South Korean actor Gong Yoo, the star of the hit Korean film "Train to Busan," said Friday on his first visit to Taiwan that he was surprised by his popularity among Taiwanese fans and felt he should have come here earlier in his career. Gong arrived in Taiwan on Thursday on a four-day visit and is scheduled to meet with fans at Xinzhuang Gymnasium in New Taipei on Saturday in an event hosted by Mickey Huang , one of the most popular TV presenters in Taiwan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Len
|72
|Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09)
|Mar '17
|Biting Phart
|436
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex...
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
|Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in...
|Feb '17
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|21
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC