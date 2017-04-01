KOR Taipei snags prestigious design p...

KOR Taipei snags prestigious design prize

Asia's first transforming bar KOR Taipei took home the prestigious German iF Design Award in the category of "Interior Architecture: Hotels/ Spas/ Restaurants/ Bars" earlier in March. KOR Taipei, which only opened in November 2016, is a collaboration between theLOOP and E-Tai Design Agency, both of which are the names behind some of Taiwan's major nightclubs, including Luxy and OMNI.

