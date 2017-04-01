KOR Taipei snags prestigious design prize

Asia's first transforming bar KOR Taipei took home the prestigious German iF Design Award in the category of "Interior Architecture: Hotels/ Spas/ Restaurants/ Bars" earlier in March. KOR Taipei, which only opened in November 2016, is a collaboration between theLOOP and E-Tai Design Agency, both of which are the names behind some of Taiwan's major nightclubs, including Luxy and OMNI.

