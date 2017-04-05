KMT to submit own pension reform prop...

KMT to submit own pension reform proposal

39 min ago Read more: The China Post

The Kuomintang legislative caucus stated Wednesday that it intended to submit its own proposal for national pension reform by the end of April. Legislator Lin Wei-chou , who heads the party's committee on pension reform, said the KMT version hopes to "create consensus and reduce tension."

Chicago, IL

