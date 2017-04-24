Journalism NGO picks Taipei as Asia Base

An international media watchdog's choice of Taipei for its first Asia office confirms its ranking of Taiwan as the freest place in the region for journalists despite competition from neighboring countries with long-standing democracies, the group and the island government say. The French-based media freedom advocacy group Reporters Without Borders will open a formal office in Taipei within the next few months -- after rejecting a site in Chinese-controlled Hong Kong -- to monitor East Asia and build connections in local languages with local reporters, said regional director Cedric Alviani.

