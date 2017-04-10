Hung plans KMT online platforms: reports

By Kuan-lin Liu -- Kuomintang Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu revealed the major reforms she has in store for the party should she win the upcoming election in May during a press conference on Sunday titled "Real Courage, Selfless Dedication." The core of her reforms rest on building online platforms that can democratize both her party and the country by allowing more diverse opinions to be voiced and heard, local media reported.

