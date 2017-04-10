Hung plans KMT online platforms: reports

Hung plans KMT online platforms: reports

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The China Post

By Kuan-lin Liu -- Kuomintang Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu revealed the major reforms she has in store for the party should she win the upcoming election in May during a press conference on Sunday titled "Real Courage, Selfless Dedication." The core of her reforms rest on building online platforms that can democratize both her party and the country by allowing more diverse opinions to be voiced and heard, local media reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar 29 Len 72
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Mar '17 Biting Phart 436
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News 'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex... Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 5
News Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in... Feb '17 Sarah 2nd Grade 21
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. Egypt
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,631 • Total comments across all topics: 280,181,598

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC