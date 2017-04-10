Hong Kong has 'no free will,' says Ta...

Hong Kong has 'no free will,' says Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je blasted Hong Kong again Sunday, saying that the Chinese territory had "no free will." Ko was making a speech on politics centralized on virtues and values at a local news magazine The Journalist's 30th anniversary ceremony when he made another verbal jab Hong Kong.

