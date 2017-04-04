Holiday jams blight nation's roads ea...

Holiday jams blight nation's roads earlier than expected

The China Post

Traffic jams on the nation's freeways piled up earlier than the National Freeway Bureau had predicted Monday, starting as early as 12 p.m. According to the NFB, congestion on National Freeway No. 5 was predicted for between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m., with an estimated 98 minutes of commute time increase.

Chicago, IL

