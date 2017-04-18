HK may not have democracy, but political freedom thrives

Gary Wong says it rankles when democracies such as Taiwan say the city lacks a free soul, but the best comeback would be to unite and succeed in the quest for universal suffrage In 2014, Ko Wen-je broke the ideological rivalry between the blue and green coalitions in Taiwan to become the first Taipei mayor with no party affiliation. I studied his campaign model in the hope of seeking an alternative path out of the split in Hong Kong between the pro-establishment, pan-democratic and self-determination camps, and recently attended Ko's seminar in Taipei.

