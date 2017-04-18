HK may not have democracy, but politi...

HK may not have democracy, but political freedom thrives

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: South China Morning Post

Gary Wong says it rankles when democracies such as Taiwan say the city lacks a free soul, but the best comeback would be to unite and succeed in the quest for universal suffrage In 2014, Ko Wen-je broke the ideological rivalry between the blue and green coalitions in Taiwan to become the first Taipei mayor with no party affiliation. I studied his campaign model in the hope of seeking an alternative path out of the split in Hong Kong between the pro-establishment, pan-democratic and self-determination camps, and recently attended Ko's seminar in Taipei.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar 29 Len 72
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Mar '17 Biting Phart 436
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News 'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex... Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 5
News Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in... Feb '17 Sarah 2nd Grade 21
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,555 • Total comments across all topics: 280,521,933

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC