Group urges murder suspect be released for retrial
By Sun Hsin Hsuan -- Lin Jin-guei , who was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2010 for the 2007 murder of Kaohsiung taxi driver Wang Ren-fong , was granted a retrial by the Kaohsiung Branch Court of the Taiwan High Court on Wednesday after new evidence was introduced. Lin is currently in Tainan Prison.
