Gov't retrieves frequencies from ex-KMT stations

Broadcasting Corp. of China , Taiwan's largest radio broadcast network, saw two of its FM frequencies terminated beginning Saturday 12 a.m., in accordance with an administrative decree issued by the National Communications Commission . Their frequencies will be used for two new national networks, one for Hakka speakers and the other for indigenous peoples, which will be run by the Hakka Affairs Council and the Indigenous People Cultural Foundation, respectively, according to the NCC.

