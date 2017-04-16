Gov't retrieves frequencies from ex-KMT stations
Broadcasting Corp. of China , Taiwan's largest radio broadcast network, saw two of its FM frequencies terminated beginning Saturday 12 a.m., in accordance with an administrative decree issued by the National Communications Commission . Their frequencies will be used for two new national networks, one for Hakka speakers and the other for indigenous peoples, which will be run by the Hakka Affairs Council and the Indigenous People Cultural Foundation, respectively, according to the NCC.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10)
|Mar 29
|Len
|72
|Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09)
|Mar '17
|Biting Phart
|436
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex...
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
|Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in...
|Feb '17
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|21
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC