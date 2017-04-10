Gov't praises US' firm stance on Taiwan Relations Act
Having closely monitored the high-profile meeting between the heads of state of the United States and China last week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Sunday that it welcomes Washington's persistence in upholding the promises contained in the Taiwan Relations Act . Before the meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida last Thursday and Friday, officials from the White House and the U.S. Department of State had said publicly on several occasions that Trump had already declared that his country will adhere to its "One China" policy, MOFA said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10)
|Mar 29
|Len
|72
|Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09)
|Mar '17
|Biting Phart
|436
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex...
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
|Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in...
|Feb '17
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|21
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC