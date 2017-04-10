Gov't praises US' firm stance on Taiw...

Gov't praises US' firm stance on Taiwan Relations Act

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The China Post

Having closely monitored the high-profile meeting between the heads of state of the United States and China last week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Sunday that it welcomes Washington's persistence in upholding the promises contained in the Taiwan Relations Act . Before the meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida last Thursday and Friday, officials from the White House and the U.S. Department of State had said publicly on several occasions that Trump had already declared that his country will adhere to its "One China" policy, MOFA said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar 29 Len 72
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Mar '17 Biting Phart 436
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News 'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex... Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 5
News Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in... Feb '17 Sarah 2nd Grade 21
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Iraq
  1. Mexico
  2. Tornado
  3. North Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,237 • Total comments across all topics: 280,175,004

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC