Gov't praises US' firm stance on Taiwan Relations Act

Having closely monitored the high-profile meeting between the heads of state of the United States and China last week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Sunday that it welcomes Washington's persistence in upholding the promises contained in the Taiwan Relations Act . Before the meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida last Thursday and Friday, officials from the White House and the U.S. Department of State had said publicly on several occasions that Trump had already declared that his country will adhere to its "One China" policy, MOFA said.

