Gogoro to increase battery-swapping stations

Taiwan-based smartscooter maker Gogoro Inc. unveiled plans Friday to expand its network of battery-swapping stations into the country's western regions, after installing 19 new stations in Kaohsiung and Tainan earlier this year. In the second quarter of the year, Gogoro will set up stations for the first time in Pingtung County's Donggang Township, downtown Pingtung, Nantou County's Caotun Township, downtown Nantou, and Changhua County's Yunlin Township, said Alan Pan , the company's vice president for energy service.

