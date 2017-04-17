Getting paid to do nothing: Why the idea of China's dibao is catching on

China's minimum living standard guarantee, named dibao, is receiving fresh interest in the region as countries from Korea to India turn to universal basic income to boost their economies and combat the coming automation-induced job crisis. UBI, or the regular distribution of free money to all citizens as a form of social security, has been on the fringes of economic policy debate since the late 18th century, and gained credence in the 1960s after Milton Friedman advocated a minimum income guarantee in his book Capitalism and Freedom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.