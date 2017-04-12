Gaming and VR gadgets to star at Comp...

Gaming and VR gadgets to star at Computex

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Gaming and virtual reality will take the spotlight at Computex 2017, Asia's biggest information and communication technology event, Taiwan External Trade Development President Walter Yeh and overclocking are the newest features of Computex 2017. Calling Computex the "comprehensive gaming and VR exhibition in the world," Yeh said that 60 gaming-related companies would attend this year's show, including industry giants Asus, Gigabyte, G.Skill, MSI, Thermaltake, Super Micro and NVDIA.

