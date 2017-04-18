Fitch: Taiwanese Banks' SME Exposure Rising, Risks Adequately Managed
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Taiwanese Banks' SME Exposures here TAIPEI/HONG KONG, April 18 Fitch Ratings forecasts in its latest Special Report that Taiwanese banks' SME exposures will rise further, in light of their higher yields and the increasing importance of SMEs' contributions to the economy. Such exposure has the potential to heighten the risk profile of Taiwanese banks if they deviate substantially from their focus on prime SME borrowers, and relax collateralisation standards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10)
|Mar 29
|Len
|72
|Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09)
|Mar '17
|Biting Phart
|436
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex...
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
|Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in...
|Feb '17
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|21
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC