Fitch: Taiwanese Banks' SME Exposure Rising, Risks Adequately Managed

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Taiwanese Banks' SME Exposures here TAIPEI/HONG KONG, April 18 Fitch Ratings forecasts in its latest Special Report that Taiwanese banks' SME exposures will rise further, in light of their higher yields and the increasing importance of SMEs' contributions to the economy. Such exposure has the potential to heighten the risk profile of Taiwanese banks if they deviate substantially from their focus on prime SME borrowers, and relax collateralisation standards.

