Fitch: BOC's Programme Unaffected by Upsize, Rates Notes 'A(EXP)'
TAIPEI/HONG KONG, April 09 Fitch Ratings has today assigned Bank of China Ltd.'s proposed long-term notes issued under its medium-term note programme an expected Long-Term Rating of 'A '. The bank plans to issue various notes denominated in US dollars, Australian dollars and Chinese yuan from its branches in Macau, Dubai, Sydney and Johannesburg, as well as euro-denominated notes from its subsidiary in Luxembourg which will be guaranteed by BOC's Luxembourg branch.
