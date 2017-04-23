First in Asia: Taiwan bans eating of cats and dogs
Taiwan on Tuesday, April 12, 2017, raises the penalty for animal abuse and became the first country in Asia to ban the consumption of dogs and cats. This AFP photo taken on on June 21, 2013, shows, animal rights activists protest against eating dog meat outside a dog meat restaurants in Yulin, southwest China's Guangxi province.
