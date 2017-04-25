Exhibition celebrates handicrafts, fashion by Taiwan's new immigrants
The National Immigration Agency , in cooperation with the National Taiwan Craft Research and Development Institute under the Ministry of Culture, has recently launched a show of handicrafts by new immigrants in Taipei. Four new immigrants from Vietnam, wearing traditional Vietnamese costumes, appeared for a catwalk performance.
