Evergreen line starts Kaohsiung-Subic...

Evergreen line starts Kaohsiung-Subic Route

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

By Jonas Reyes Subic Bay Freeport is now the port of call of global shipping company Evergreen Line, a shipping line based in Taoyuan City in Taiwan, after delivering its container vans on Wednesday, April 21, aboard the 1,440-TEU vessel MV Cape Fulmar. The MV Cape Fulmar, docked at the New Container Terminal-2, positions itself near the huge gantry cranes on Wednesday to unload container vans in Subic Bay Freeport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar 29 Len 72
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Mar '17 Biting Phart 436
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News 'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex... Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 5
News Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in... Feb '17 Sarah 2nd Grade 21
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,238 • Total comments across all topics: 280,452,772

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC