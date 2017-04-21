Evergreen line starts Kaohsiung-Subic Route

By Jonas Reyes Subic Bay Freeport is now the port of call of global shipping company Evergreen Line, a shipping line based in Taoyuan City in Taiwan, after delivering its container vans on Wednesday, April 21, aboard the 1,440-TEU vessel MV Cape Fulmar. The MV Cape Fulmar, docked at the New Container Terminal-2, positions itself near the huge gantry cranes on Wednesday to unload container vans in Subic Bay Freeport.

