EBRD supports growth of Turkish agribusiness firm through new loan

In a new boost to agribusiness in Turkey, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said it is providing a 20 million euro loan to Yayla Agro, a family-owned producer of pulses and rice in Turkey, in a statement on April 3. An ambitious development and investment program is set to spur the competitiveness of this fast-growing local firm, read the statement. Competitiveness is among the six qualities the EBRD has identified as the characteristics of a successful economy, which should also be well-governed, green, inclusive, resilient and integrated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.