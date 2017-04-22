Diplomat didn't call Maori king 'useless': lawmaker

By Joseph Yeh -- A diplomat accused of calling the leader of New Zealand's Maori community "useless" has rejected the claim, a lawmaker said Friday. Chen Ying of the Democratic Progressive Party on Wednesday accused Kay Lin , deputy head of the Foreign Ministry's Department of East Asian and Pacific Affairs, of saying Maori King Te Arikinui Kiingi Tuheitia was "useless" and "not supported by Maori people" while within earshot of the king's chief of staff Rangihiroa Whakaruru during a banquet in Taipei last December.

