Detained Taiwanese Activist's Wife to Seek Answers in Beijing

On March 19, Taiwanese activist Lee Ming-che went missing after traveling to China via Macau. Some ten days later, a Chinese official confirmed his "understanding" that Lee had been detained on suspicion of endangering national security.

Chicago, IL

