Chinese dissident says he will seek asylum in Taiwan

A Chinese dissident who abandoned his tour group while in Taiwan said he will apply for political asylum by Tuesday in hopes of staying on the self-governing island to promote democracy on the mainland. Zhang Xiangzhong said in an interview Monday that he hoped Taiwanese officials would take a "tolerant" view toward his appeal, but acknowledged there were legal hurdles.

