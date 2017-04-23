China's Detention of Taiwan Rights Ac...

China's Detention of Taiwan Rights Activist Strains Relations

In this photo taken March 24, 2017, Lee Ching-yu, third from right holds up a photo of her missing husband and Taiwanese pro-democracy activist Lee Ming-che during a press conference with other representatives of non-governmental organizations calling for help to find his whereabouts in Taipei, Taiwan. China's detention of a Taiwanese political activist on suspicion of endangering national security is causing a new rift in already strained relations between Taipei and Beijing.

