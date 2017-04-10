China denies entry to detained Taiwanese activist's wife5 min ago

China denies entry to detained Taiwan...

Taipei, April 10 The wife of a Taiwanese human rights activist arrested in China could not travel to Beijing on Monday after her entry permit into the country was revoked. Lee Ching-yu, whose husband Lee Ming-che has been detained since March 19 at an undisclosed location in China for alleged acts against national security, told the media at Taipei airport that she will not allow herself to be manipulated, Efe news reported.

