China Airlines to implement new alcohol testing policy

China Airlines announced on Wednesday that it would implement a "100-percent alcohol testing policy" on all pilots as soon as next Monday after a pilot of its affiliate Mandarin Airlines tested above the legal alcohol limit and delayed his flight by two hours on Tuesday. Following Far Eastern Air Transport's sacking of a pilot earlier in March for failing the preflight breathalyzer test, China Airlines is reportedly firing its own pilot who tested above the legal alcohol limit twice before a flight from Taichung to Hong Kong Tuesday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.