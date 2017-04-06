China Airlines to implement new alcoh...

China Airlines to implement new alcohol testing policy

China Airlines announced on Wednesday that it would implement a "100-percent alcohol testing policy" on all pilots as soon as next Monday after a pilot of its affiliate Mandarin Airlines tested above the legal alcohol limit and delayed his flight by two hours on Tuesday. Following Far Eastern Air Transport's sacking of a pilot earlier in March for failing the preflight breathalyzer test, China Airlines is reportedly firing its own pilot who tested above the legal alcohol limit twice before a flight from Taichung to Hong Kong Tuesday afternoon.

Chicago, IL

