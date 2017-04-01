Chashama Presents Suburban Form

Ming-Jer Kuo March 23 - April 8, 2017 Windows of 1351 Amsterdam Ave. New York, NY 10027 Nearest Trains: 1, A, C, B, D Opening Reception: Saturday, March 25, 6-9pm Viewable from the street 24/7, optimal viewing after dark. With their development of urban areas, humans not only overlaid their living patterns onto nature, but saw this phenomenon as an extension of nature.

