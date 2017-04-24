Celebrate an 'auspicious year'

Mandarin Oriental, Taipei recently announced its annual Wedding Fair, collaborating with Jo Malone London and numerous well-known brands to offer you a dream wedding on your big day. On the occasion, you will also receive NT$3,000 worth of food and beverage vouchers that can be used at the hotel's three outlets - Chinese restaurant Ya Ge, all-day dining restaurant Cafe Un Deux Trois and Italian restaurant Bencotto.

