Bologna 2017: Varied Perspectives from Asian Publishers

For most Asian publishers at Bologna, the fair is predominantly an opportunity to reaffirm their market presence, promote select titles and authors, and connect with clients. It is a soft selling approach that sees many country's pavilions coalescing under a specific slogan or design that make them stand out from the crowd.

Chicago, IL

