Bologna 2017: Varied Perspectives from Asian Publishers
For most Asian publishers at Bologna, the fair is predominantly an opportunity to reaffirm their market presence, promote select titles and authors, and connect with clients. It is a soft selling approach that sees many country's pavilions coalescing under a specific slogan or design that make them stand out from the crowd.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Publishers' Weekly.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10)
|Mar 29
|Len
|72
|Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09)
|Mar '17
|Biting Phart
|436
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex...
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
|Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in...
|Feb '17
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|21
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC