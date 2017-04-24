Beijing planning new approach to Taiw...

Beijing planning new approach to Taiwan affairs

Beijing has been reviewing its Taiwan policies after they failed to bear fruit and is considering a shake-up of the people in charge of cross-strait relations, sources and experts say. But analysts in Taiwan say that between 2008 and last year Beijing lost its best chance to engage young Taiwanese and realign their mindset about the island's historical link with the mainland.

