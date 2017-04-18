Asylum seeker Zhang Xiangzhong agrees...

Asylum seeker Zhang Xiangzhong agrees to leave Taiwan

Taipei says that as Zhang was free to leave and enter mainland, he did not qualify for long term residence on the island Taiwan said yesterday that a mainland activist who tried to seek political asylum on the island had voluntarily returned home, ending a dilemma for Taiwanese authorities over how to deal with the case. Zhang Xiangzhong, 48, from Shandong province, was released last year after spending three years in jail on the mainland for his involvement in the New Citizens' Movement.

Chicago, IL

