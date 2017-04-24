An undated file picture of Li Ming-che. Photo: Handout

An undated file picture of Li Ming-ch...

Government official says Li Ming-che has been in touch with his family, but gave no details of where he is held or what charges he may face The Chinese government said on Wednesday that a Taiwan rights activist detained on suspicion of endangering national security was in good health and had reassured his family in a letter. The detention has put a strain on ties between Taipei and Beijing, which have cooled since Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen took power last year because she refuses to concede that the self-ruled island is part of China.

