Amazon opens office in Taiwan to promote B2B online trading

Amazon has opened an office in Taipei for Amazon Global Selling, its platform specifically for B2B online sales between manufacturers and corporate or institutional buyers, to promote business in the Taiwan market, according to Amazon Global Selling Asia head Cindy Tai. As there are outstanding manufacturing industries in Taiwan, such as machine tools, automotive and motorcycle parts and accessories, electronic products, sporting goods and bicycles and components, Amazon hopes to attract Taiwan-based makers to use Amazon Global Selling to export their products, Tai said.

