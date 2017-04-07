Allergan acquires Zeltiq

Known worldwide for its Botulinum Toxin brand "BOTOX," health care company Allergan announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire medical technology company Zeltiq for US$2.5 billion on Feb. 14. The deal is expected to be completed by the end of 2017 and hopes to expand the company's business in the aesthetic industry. Brent Saunders, company chairman and CEO, deemed the move highly compatible with the firm's own line of products, boosting sales and creating the opportunity for Allergan to become a world-class leader in the aesthetics business.

