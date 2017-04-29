Adam's Diary: What's on, April 29-May 6
While the reputation of Taiwan-built bikes has come on in leaps and bounds in recent years less well-known is the high-quality steel frames built by local manufacturers from the mid-'80s onwards. "Pedalist Market" offers you a chance to get your hands on some of these hand-built rarities, as well as a whole host of other bicycle parts, as Taipei's velo-enthusiasts descend on City Hall to sell and buy second equipment.
