Adam's Diary: What's on, April 15-22
To mark a year since the Purple One's passing, Taipei is playing host to a one-night, two-venue tribute to His Royal Badass, the High Priest of Pop, the Artist Formerly Known as Prince. The night starts with a gig from a* e c 1 2e , Project X and Prince Tribute Band at PIPE, followed by a Prince-themed club night and another appearance from the Prince Tribute Band at M Taipei, where "things will get hotter and sexier."
