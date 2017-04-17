A new vision for ibuki

"What I envision doing is - presenting a style of Kyoto cuisine by using local, Taiwanese ingredients," said Paul Liu, the newly-appointed head chef of ibuki by Takagi Kazuo at Shangri-La's Far Eastern Plaza Hotel, Taipei. Upon saying this, Liu's eyes glimmered and tone deepened, displaying an apparent contrast to the soft-spoken exterior from our first encounter.

