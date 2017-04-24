3,500 Japanese buyers expected to attend

3,500 Japanese buyers expected to attend

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The China Post

As part of its efforts to attract more Japanese buyers to Computex Taipei 2017, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council , organizer of the annual event, held a press conference in Tokyo, April 19, publicizing the innovations of Taiwan's information and communications technology industry to Japanese news media and related sectors. Over the past three years, Japan has been the second-largest source of international buyers at Asia's largest ICT trade show, inspiring TAITRA to further interactions with Japan's media outlets in the hopes of stimulating more Japanese professionals to visit the show, set for May 30-June 3. This year, at least 3,500 Japanese buyers are expected to attend, TAITRA said in a press statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar 29 Len 72
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Mar '17 Biting Phart 436
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News 'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex... Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 5
News Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in... Feb '17 Sarah 2nd Grade 21
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,594 • Total comments across all topics: 280,515,404

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC