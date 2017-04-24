3,500 Japanese buyers expected to attend

As part of its efforts to attract more Japanese buyers to Computex Taipei 2017, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council , organizer of the annual event, held a press conference in Tokyo, April 19, publicizing the innovations of Taiwan's information and communications technology industry to Japanese news media and related sectors. Over the past three years, Japan has been the second-largest source of international buyers at Asia's largest ICT trade show, inspiring TAITRA to further interactions with Japan's media outlets in the hopes of stimulating more Japanese professionals to visit the show, set for May 30-June 3. This year, at least 3,500 Japanese buyers are expected to attend, TAITRA said in a press statement.

