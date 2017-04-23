23 arrested in crackdown on milk-powd...

23 arrested in crackdown on milk-powder smuggling ring run from China and US

Fujian authorities have cracked down on a sophisticated smuggling ring controlled from the US and China, involving 150 million yuan worth of baby formula and health supplements, according to China News Service. In January, customs authorities in Shenzhen, Xiamen, Fuzhou and Ningde coordinated a crackdown targeting international logistics company DCS Global Import and Export.

