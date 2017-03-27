Xi and Trump tipped to play down Taiw...

Xi and Trump tipped to play down Taiwan at Florida summit

15 hrs ago Read more: NEWS.com.au

Beijing will push to further marginalise Taiwan in the Sino-US relationship during next week's summit between President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Donald Trump, observers say. The summit is expected to be dominated by trade issues and North Korea's nuclear development, but the leaders may agree to play down Taiwan, observers on the mainland and self-ruled island said.

