Will Taiwan Stimulus Cut Reliance on China Trade?: QuickTake Q&A
Taiwan is betting that its $28.9 billion stimulus package will reinvigorate an economy that's all too dependent on exports. The government is banking on an overhaul of aging infrastructure, backed by private investment, to boost economic growth at a time when Mostly upgrading public works, from railways and water works to rural facilities.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09)
|Mar 2
|Biting Phart
|436
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex...
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
|Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in...
|Feb '17
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|21
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t...
|Jan '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|19
