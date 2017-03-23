Weightless-P's killer feature over LoRaWAN

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, March 22, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- LoRaWAN is unable to meet a key IoT network deployment requirement: bi-directional communication to upgrade firmware-over-the-air and update security patches to end-devices that have already been deployed in the field. The new LPWAN technology Weightless-P has taken position as the new catalyst to bring sustainable IoT networks to life.

