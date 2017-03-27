'We welcome TSMC,' says Kaohsiung May...

'We welcome TSMC,' says Kaohsiung Mayor Chen

Read more: The China Post

After reports Monday Taiwan's top chipmaker may build its most advanced plant yet in the U.S. instead of in Kaohsiung, Kaohsiung City Mayor Chen Chu said Sunday that her city welcomed the chipmaker to invest there. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company said they currently have not made a decision and it was "too soon to tell" where they will invest, but Monday's reports claimed it was forgoing a science park in Kaohsiung as the favored location for a new NT$500 billion three-nanometer chip fab.

Chicago, IL

