Water shortage becomes new focus for gov't

President Tsai Ing-wen Wednesday called sustainable water management the government's "most important policy responsibility," as water shortages brought on by low rainfall saw rationing introduced in the parts of Taiwan. Tsai said there was a need to roll out and invest in technology-driven sustainable water resource management to overcome what had become a "yearly obstacle."

